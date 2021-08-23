Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its June prospecting program at the PYC target area on the 100%-owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) property in Quebec. These results, shown in Figure 1, confirm widespread nickel-copper-cobalt surface mineralization across the entirety of the traced 1.7 km strike length of sulphide mineralization (see June 29, 2021 release). The results are from grab samples and short backpack drill core samples, featuring assays as high as 1.27% Nickel Equivalent or 2.59% Copper Equivalent (0.79% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.15% Co) from 0.83 metres of backpack drill core. The assay results also confirm mineralization south-east of the PYC target at the newly discovered Dix showing, which assayed as high as 0.90% Nickel Equivalent or 1.83% Copper Equivalent (0.44% Ni, 0.39% Cu, 0.10% Co) from 0.45 metres of backpack drill core. (Note: the backpack drill core samples are being treated as grab samples only used to collect non-weathered sample material.)