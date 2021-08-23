Cancel
Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Blackdome Gold Mine considered highly prospective for further exploration success after detailed alteration study and data review undertaken by one of the world's pre-eminent experts on epithermal style gold mineralisation, Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist. Studies suggest potential to discover new gold-silver epithermal veins within close proximity to the existing, permitted Blackdome...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ('Jackie' or the 'Property'). The program was focused around a pristine exploration target with encouraging Au-Ag assays from our Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). The work was performed on a 100-hectare section of the Property with grid-controlled detailed geological mapping and rock sampling focused on a 25-hectare central block covering the core of the gold and silver discovery area with additional wider spaced grid mapping of the surrounding area.
Businesscharlottenews.net

FireFox Gold Commences Detailed Exploration on Its Sarvi Project, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. ('FireFox' or the 'Company') announces the commencement of systematic mechanized exploration on its 100%-controlled Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery zone. FireFox geologists began ground geophysics during the winter of 2021, followed immediately by mapping and sampling earlier this summer, and they have now escalated work to include: bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling and excavator trenching at high-priority targets on the newly granted exploration permit.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Goldrea Identifies New Copper Target and Expand Porphyry Copper Potential at Cannonball Project in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(FSE:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ('Goldrea' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that independent consultants have identified a previously unknown area of copper mineralization (referred to as the Juice Box Zone) in the central part of the Company's Cannonball Property. The mineralized zone has only recently been exposed by melting snowpack and currently consists of an irregular shaped area (roughly 300 meters by 300 meters) which exhibits widespread narrow quartz - carbonate veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. Most of the mineralized area is still covered by snow but careful examination has identified veins in most of the scattered outcrops within the new zone.
Economycharlottenews.net

Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program.
Metal Miningcharlottenews.net

Monarch Mining Files a Technical Report for Its Beaufor Mine Project

The Beaufor Mine technical report shows an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press release dated January 28, 2021).
Marketsdallassun.com

Northern Superior Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Resource Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on it's large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec. The purpose of this program, as previously announced (see Northern Superior press release July 20, 2021) is to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold 'footprint' associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit.
Economycharlottenews.net

Eskay Mining Provides Update on Drilling; Discusses Property Wide SkyTEM Data

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 drill program and an overview of its property wide SkyTEM results. Summary:. To date, approximately 13,500 m of diamond drilling, in approximately 62 holes,...
DenmarkPhys.org

Study identifies patterns in bird-plane collisions

Worldwide, the cost of bird collisions with planes has been estimated at $1.2 billion per year. But information on bird movements throughout the year can help avoid damage to aircraft and risk to passengers. Scientists from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and partners have been looking for patterns in bird strike data from three New York City area airports. Their findings were published today in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
Businessdallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Drill Program at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its plans for an inaugural drill program at the Company's Corevtte-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The program will focus on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of a more than a 25 km CV Lithium Trend, as well as the Elsass and Lorraine prospects, which form part of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. The drill program will mark the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date.
Medical & Biotechchatelaine.com

mRNA Technology and Its Significant Potential to Improve Human Health

This article was made possible with support from ModernaTx. Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a code-carrying molecule that instructs your body to make proteins. Some proteins can treat or protect against a disease. For over a decade, Moderna has been investigating the potential of its mRNA platform to address unmet...
Industrycharlottenews.net

Medaro Mining Provides Update on Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ('Medaro' or the 'Company'), together with its joint venture partner, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ('Global Lithium'), is pleased to provide an update on their lithium extraction technology. Over the past few weeks, Global Lithium has focused...
Economydallassun.com

Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with Grades up to 1.27% Nickel Equivalent (2.59% Copper Equivalent)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its June prospecting program at the PYC target area on the 100%-owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) property in Quebec. These results, shown in Figure 1, confirm widespread nickel-copper-cobalt surface mineralization across the entirety of the traced 1.7 km strike length of sulphide mineralization (see June 29, 2021 release). The results are from grab samples and short backpack drill core samples, featuring assays as high as 1.27% Nickel Equivalent or 2.59% Copper Equivalent (0.79% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.15% Co) from 0.83 metres of backpack drill core. The assay results also confirm mineralization south-east of the PYC target at the newly discovered Dix showing, which assayed as high as 0.90% Nickel Equivalent or 1.83% Copper Equivalent (0.44% Ni, 0.39% Cu, 0.10% Co) from 0.45 metres of backpack drill core. (Note: the backpack drill core samples are being treated as grab samples only used to collect non-weathered sample material.)
Industry740thefan.com

Brexit has ‘significantly altered’ Irish-British freight traffic, report finds

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Post-Brexit trade frictions have “significantly altered” freight traffic between Ireland and Britain and sparked a steep rise in volumes to and from Ireland and other European Union members, an Irish government agency report said on Thursday. The introduction of checks on some goods since neighbouring Britain left...
MarketsCrain's Chicago Business

Fund manager explores potential deal for newly public Alight

(Bloomberg)—Voya Financial Inc. has been exploring a potential acquisition of Alight Inc., just a month after the benefits administrator went public through a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Voya, a New York-based retirement fund manager, has recently studied a purchase of Alight, the...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.

