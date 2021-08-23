PassFab Screen Recorder is the best Video Capture Software in 2021

Think, for a moment, about how you and most other people use a phone camera to shoot video. You're out and about and see something interesting. Mash down on the record icon and you capture what's happening, panning around as needed zooming in and out as needed, and generally letting the phone take care of everything. And results are pretty good on most modern smartphones, though if you look at the footage closely then you can see the auto-focus and exposure changes - it's a characteristic of phone-shot video and we're used to it now in 2021.