PassFab Screen Recorder is the best Video Capture Software in 2021

TheWindowsClub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen capture software is a handy tool since most people use their computers to capture a video of some sort at one point or another. It’s a great way to share a video or as a way to review a specific part of your computer’s screen. While there are many paid screen recording software for Windows systems, you don’t really have to pay to get your job done. Most of the time, basic screen recording software should be able to get your job done.

reviews.thewindowsclub.com

How to handle green screen lighting like a pro

We’ve all seen bad green screen effects before. Truthfully, they stick out like a sore thumb. One of the most common reasons for this unfortunate occurrence is improper green screen lighting. For example, an improper lighting setup could leave an uneven shadow gradation on the green screen, making it much...
SoftwareTechRadar

Best backup software of 2021

The best backup software makes it simple and easy to reliably backup your saved files and folders, as well as provide advanced options to better manage your saved data. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Whether you're a business or personal user, it's essential to have...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

How good is Windows 11's new screen capturing app Snipping Tool?

Microsoft plans to launch its Windows 11 operating system later this year. Some default applications that are available in Windows 10 will be updated in the process. The Snipping Tool becomes the new screenshot taking application on Windows 11; reason enough to check it out and find out how good it actually is. Is it good enough to replace dedicated screenshot capturing programs such as PicPick or SnagIt, and how does it compare to the two screenshots app of Windows 10, Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch?
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Video capture, the hard, hard 'Pro' way

Think, for a moment, about how you and most other people use a phone camera to shoot video. You're out and about and see something interesting. Mash down on the record icon and you capture what's happening, panning around as needed zooming in and out as needed, and generally letting the phone take care of everything. And results are pretty good on most modern smartphones, though if you look at the footage closely then you can see the auto-focus and exposure changes - it's a characteristic of phone-shot video and we're used to it now in 2021.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Best monitors for gaming, working, and video editing you can buy in 2021

As online content creation grows more popular, high-tech monitors with advanced refresh rates and crisp displays are on demand. Additionally, new releases from brands like LG take it up a notch with OLED screens. With vivid clarity and sharp resolution, these monitors definitely make your gaming, working, or video editing days run smoothly. So say goodbye to lags and delays.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Riverside.fm Launches iPhone App, Automated Editing Tools, Video Transcription, High-Quality Screen Share Recording and More

Riverside.fm’s customers include Disney, Spotify, Verizon Media, Marvel, and the New York Times, among others. Riverside.fm, the remote video and podcast creation platform that records each participants’ audio and 4K visuals on their device so that a bad internet connection won’t affect recording quality, has upgraded its offering and officially launched Riverside 2.0!
Technologysoftpedia.com

Screen Recorder Expert 1.7

Recording your screen's activity can come in handy in a variety of cases, especially when the output file can be saved as a video instead of an image. Screen Recorder Expert is one of the apps that can provide you with a user-friendly way to achieve this kind of recording.
ElectronicsWNCT

Best computer screen protector

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have gone to the time, trouble and expense of purchasing a brand new laptop or desktop computer, the last thing you need or want is to accidentally damage your computer screen with cracks and scratches or various forms of dirt and debris.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Best Digital Forensics Tools & Software for 2021

For everything from minor network infractions to devastating cyberattacks and data privacy troubles, digital forensics software can help clean up the mess and get to the root of what happened. Since the inception of data forensics almost forty years ago, methods for investigating security events have given way to a...
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Wondershare DemoCreator Screen Recorder & Video Editor: Lifetime Subscription

Wondershare DemoCreator Screen Recorder and Video Editor captures and records your screen and turns your recorded files into videos. Wondershare DemoCreator Screen Recorder & Video Editor: Lifetime Subscription: Record Your Screen for Tutorials, Presentations, Gameplay Videos Then Edit them with Dynamic & Interactive Effects All in One Intuitive & Flexible Tool – Just $48.99!
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use a Green Screen in Zoom

Meeting software Zoom comes with its fair share of challenges. One of those challenges is the potential for invading privacy. No one likes people peering into their homes, and many want to avoid collegues seeing messy bookshelves or mismatched furniture. Additionally, it may be hard to appear professional if you've...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Best Free Video Editing Software for Any Platform

A stunning video can help capture your audience's attention, attract new viewers, and boost your reputation. Using the right video editing software can help you create outstanding videos to bring your content to the next level. Whether you use a desktop or mobile device, you can edit your videos using...
ComputersDigital Trends

The best GPU benchmarking software

If you’ve been working for weeks to build your own PC, or you’ve spent plenty of time trying to speed up an existing graphics card, you want a tool to test how fast it is — and how it compares to the competition. Benchmarks take a look at your GPU performance during particular states — they’re useful for learning how your graphics card deals with specific tests, looking for potential GPU upgrades, or optimizing your graphics. Let’s take a look at some of your best options!
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best text-to-speech software of 2021

The best text-to-speech apps make it simple and easy for reading documents and ebooks aloud, on either your desktop, tablet, or phone. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Or, jump to:. Best free text-to-speech apps. While traditionally this has been in the realm of professional dictation...
Computersmacupdate.com

Parallels Desktop for Mac

Parallels Desktop Lite (previously known as Parallels Desktop Lite) allows you to easily run Windows, Linux, and their applications on your Mac. You don't have to reboot your Mac to switch between operating systems or when switching between Mac, Windows, or Linux applications. Features:. Use Mac gestures in Windows apps.
Computersmacupdate.com

Vidmore Video Editor for Mac

Vidmore Video Editor is a powerful video editing program which lets you rotate and crop your videos according to your need. You could also add watermark to your vides or enhance your video quality. And it supports almost all popular video formats like MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, WMV, FLV and so on.
Computerskomando.com

This free app is like MS Paint using your Mac’s trackpad

It’s hard to believe, but there isn’t a macOS equivalent of Microsoft’s hugely popular drawing app MS Paint. While Microsoft’s operating system has gone through plenty of changes in the last decades, one constant has been MS Paint. Some artists have managed to create stunning art pieces with the functionality...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 now available from Microsoft Store on Windows 11

With Windows 11, Windows developers can publish any kind of app to the Microsoft Store, regardless of app framework and packaging technology – such as Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java and even Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft already announced that full Office suite is coming to Microsoft Store along with several popular 3rd party apps. Today, Microsoft announced the availability of Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 in Microsoft Store for Windows 11.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Tech tip: How to connect an Android phone to a Windows 10 PC

Microsoft Windows is the most used operating system in the world. Windows 10 launched nearly six years ago and has been installed on more than a billion devices. We are still finding tricks and tips for Microsoft’s popular OS as the tech giant itself releases updates and patches. Privacy should always be a priority, which becomes more important when using a PC shared by others. Tap or click here to password-protect files on Windows 10.

