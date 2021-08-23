Yoder: ‘This is a Big Deal’

INDIANAPOLIS - Lessonly co-founder Max Yoder says he anticipates a “ripple effect” from his company’s acquisition by California-based Seismic that will be felt for years to come and include more jobs and investment in Indiana. Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing platform, says its purchase of the Indianapolis-based cloud learning management company will create an enterprise valued at $3 billion, with 1,300 employees and 13 offices around the globe. “They’re going to be making investment in Indianapolis,” said Yoder. “We were already going to be hiring a lot of people, but we’re going to hire a lot more now.”