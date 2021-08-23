Cancel
NFL

Bills CB Tre'Davious White makes PFF all-time rookie team

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has been as consistent as they come. The cornerback burst onto the scene in 2017 and never looked back.

Speaking of that first year, White’s rookie efforts were put on a high pedestal by Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet has been around since 2006. In terms of PFF’s “all-time” rookie team in their existence, White’s first season cracked that list.

Along with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the same draft class, here’s what PFF had to say about White:

This is another position group where both players entered the league during the same year. Lattimore and White were transcendent in their ability to translate immediately to the NFL game. This applies especially to Lattimore, who was forced into a ton of man coverage as a rookie and still earned a career-high 87.9 coverage grade with five picks and 13 pass-breakups.

White, 26, has stacked two Pro Bowls along with a first and second team All-Pro selection since his first season. That helped the defensive back earn a four-year extension with the Bills.

Even when the Bills defense took a step back in 2020, White still preformed at a consistent clip as well.

In order to improve as a defense as a whole this offseason, the Buffalo made numerous additions to their defensive line. If the D-line does improve, that could be good news for White & Co. in the secondary.

More pressure on opposing quarterbacks might mean more interceptions. White could even surpass his single-season career high of six picks in 2019 if that happens.

