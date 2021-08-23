The key to mobile security? Be smarter than your device

Tim Dinsmore, director at Appurity, discusses how being smarter than your device can be the key to optimising mobile security. Whilst statistics might vary slightly from source to source, in the UK alone, well over 80% of the population owns a smartphone, and the mobile internet penetration rate could be as high as 75%. So, there’s an awfully high number of people that own a smartphone and use said devices to access the internet. Many reports point to further increases in smart device usage over the course of the pandemic due to the restructured working conditions many of us have endured — working from home (WFH), remote working, working on the move, etc.