Eagles training camp: 1 player on the roster bubble at each position as final cuts approach

With the Eagles regular season opener just over 2 weeks away, it’s officially the time of year for predictions on how the birds’ season will go. It’s practically a national holiday in Philadelphia, rivaling Christmas, Thanksgiving, and the 4th of July, but unfortunately this year, the expectations are mostly low. Most sportsbooks have the Eagles’ win total at 6.5 this year, which with the extra 17th regular season game places them at either 6-11 or 7-10. It’s not the worst outlook in the NFL, but for a team that won the Super Bowl just 4 years ago, it’s a clear indication of the drop off that has occurred since the 2017-18 season. Believe it or not, though, Philadelphia can actually tend to be overly negative sometimes. I know, that’s very shocking news. Take a second to collect yourself if you need it. The “Negadelphia” mentality has already started to show itself, and while it’s warranted considering the state of the franchise, there are still some big reasons to be positive about the upcoming Eagles season. It may not ultimately be enough to outweigh the bad, but if you’re looking for optimism, there are certainly still things you can find to be positive about when looking forward at the 2021-22 NFL Season.