Economy

Fed’s Bowman and OCC’s Hsu to Address Virtual ABA GRC Fall Meeting

 3 days ago

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu will address ABA’s virtual Government Relations Council fall meeting on Sept. 9. Bowman, who holds the community bank seat on the Federal Reserve Board, will deliver remarks on innovation and community banking and then participate in a question and answer session with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols.

Janet Yellen
