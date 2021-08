As we watch the increasingly tragic events in Kabul unfold, many people are asking me why doesn't the market react to the news. Why do we persist on talking about an obscure meeting of federal reserve officials or the direction of interest rates? I know that this might sound heartless, but investors cannot seem to process the deaths of U.S. service people or those trying to escape Kabul, who may be slaughtered and put those inputs to work in a defensive way.