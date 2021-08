Change could be coming to the Janesville city ordinance that requires retailers to separate much of their alcohol sales from the rest of their businesses. The Janesville City Council is scheduled to discuss at its meeting Monday night an amendment proposal that, according to a city memo, would end the separation requirement and change the limit of how much floor space could be used for alcohol sales in such places as grocery stores, convenience stores or pharmacies from 80 square feet to 10% of a store’s retail sales area.