Chapter 11 Cases in the Headlines
Ballard Spahr LLP issued the following announcement. Craig Ganz, a partner in Ballard Spahr’s Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group, will discuss notable Chapter 11 cases over the past 12 months as part of a panel presentation, “Chapter 11 Cases in the Headlines,” on Thursday, August 26, at the 2021 Southwest Bankruptcy Conference, presented by the American Bankruptcy Institute. The annual conference, back from a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, runs August 25-27 at the Four Seasons Las Vegas.setexasrecord.com
