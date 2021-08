Gavin Newsom may have had the most expensive meal of his life last November—and Democrats in California and beyond could wind up footing the bill. The Golden State governor, long a target for conservatives, made few friends when he broke the COVID guidelines his administration had imposed for a maskless, indoor dinner with lobbyists at Thomas Keller’s iconic French Laundry in Napa last fall—just as caseloads in the state were again beginning to surge, and as he was urging constituents to scale back their Thanksgiving plans. You couldn’t have scripted a more out-of-touch scene, and the episode damaged his credibility and supercharged the Republican recall campaign he had previously dismissed as a sideshow.