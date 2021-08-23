Cancel
Longview, TX

One arrested, one hospitalized after shots fired at Longview apartment complex

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

LONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a man after they found a person lying on the floor with several gunshot wounds on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police arrested 20-year-old Willie Brasher III of Longview. Brasher was taken to the Gregg County Jail and booked on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. At 1:15 a.m. Longview PD were dispatched to the Loop apartment complex located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy after a shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with several gunshot wounds and Brasher with one gunshot wound. The Longview Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

