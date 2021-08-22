Tales of Arise Demo Shows a Promising Action RPG With Charismatic Cast

Tales of Arise demo is available to download for a few days and we finally had the time to check it out. Here’s what we have to say about it. Tales of Arise is launching on September 10, so there are barely 3 weeks left in the release of the game. So keep the fans excited, and to get them a hands-on experience, Bandai Namco had released this extensive Tales of Arise demo that can take you half to a full hour to complete. This has a couple of difficult fights while the demo itself lets you play through the complete cast. It is not possible to switch them in the middle of battle, so if you pick one, you are stuck with it throughout the demo.