Public Health

VIEDA Office on St. Thomas to Be Temporarily Closed to the Public Due to COVID.

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 5 days ago

The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (VIEDA) alerts the general public that due to a reported positive COVID-19 case, the VIEDA office in the St. Thomas-St. John district will be closed until further notice. VIEDA staff will continue to work remotely to serve the USVI community, its clients and stakeholders...

