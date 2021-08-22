VIEDA Office on St. Thomas to Be Temporarily Closed to the Public Due to COVID.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Animal Shelter (‘MCAS’) has noted a rise in the presence of upper respiratory illnesses. In dogs, Distemper in particular and in humans, COVID-19. This seems to be all across the region as many shelters are battling these diseases. We will focus on various resources for treating the sick animals and will work hard to get healthy adoptable animals out of MCAS. We are asking for the community’s help by fostering, rescue group assistance and adoptions. MCAS has identified some animals that have been diagnosed with Distemper. We want the public to be aware but not afraid to help by fostering and/or adopting. In order to be successful in these lifesaving efforts we need the help of our community. We also want to very strongly encourage everyone to have their pets up to date with vaccinations. In addition to the increase in respiratory illness, MCAS staff have been battling the presence of COVID-19 among staff members as well. This has caused a decrease in staffing abilities. Therefore, we will be limiting our services for at least two weeks as we regroup and continue to mitigate disease.