Chicago, IL

Kathleen’s Chicago-Area Garden

By GPOD Contributor
finegardening.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’re visiting Kathleen Hooper’s garden. I’m a Zone 5b (maybe 6) gardener in the Chicago area. I’ve gardened all my life and in different zones in Illinois, North Carolina, and Connecticut, and have faced many challenges (read that as deer in Connecticut, lean builder soil in North Carolina, and wild weather in Illinois!), but I am passionate and love to learn. I took horticulture classes at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign while I studied economics and accountancy. The pandemic made me reflect on what I love. Gardening and nature won, so I’m back in the classroom studying for a Master Gardener certificate at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

