Kathleen’s Chicago-Area Garden

My name is Linda Gelinas, and I live in Orange, Massachusetts. We have had a substantial amount of rain this summer, and everything is very lush and green. Most of my perennials have done very well, but my annuals have suffered a bit. My son Chad took these lovely pictures with his drone. I had a hard time selecting pictures to send, as they were all so beautiful. I selected some of my favorites, but there were so many more that were just as beautiful. I have a small stand in front of my house where I sell some flowers that I separate or grow from seeds in my greenhouse. My husband, Wayne, and I have also put together some birdbaths we fashioned from things we picked up in thrift shops and have either sold or given away. You can find several handmade birdbaths in my gardens as well.