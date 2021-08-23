Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nifty Closes Up, Misses 16,500 Level by 4 Points; Dow Futures Up

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Indian markets opened up but faced resistance and broke a little before moving in a range the whole of today’s trading session. Nifty 50 closed up 0.28% and the BSE Sensex 30 closed up 0.41%. Market analysts have advised investors to stick to large caps and buy on...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Nasdaq Futures#Shanghai#Investing Com#Indian#Nifty 50#The Bse Sensex 30#Hcl Technologies Ltd#Tcs#Nestle India Ltd#Grasim Industries Ltd#Mahindra Ltd#Mahmq Rrb#Eicher Motors Ltd#Eich#Bajaj Auto Ltd#Asian#Kospi#The Shanghai Composite#Dow Jones 30 Futures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksSpringfield News Sun

Stocks open lower on Wall Street as a hot streak cools off

Stocks are slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as the market's momentum cools off following a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Stocks are slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as the market’s momentum cools off following a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was down less than 0.1% in the early going. It has set more than 50 record highs this year, the latest one on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also down less than 0.1% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% with some heavy lifting coming from Salesforce.com, which is up 4.3% after easily beating analysts’ forecasts in its latest quarter and raising its outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex flat as Asian markets tumble, Wall Street and FTSE 100 end with gains

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading with muted gains on Thursday with weakness in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex declined as much as 90 points to hit an intraday low of 55,854 earlier and is now 130 points up. Nifty 50 index is above 16,600. Meanwhile, Asian shares stepped back on Thursday despite a positive ending at Wall Street as concerns of rising cases of Delta variant spooked investors. Both Chinese and Hong Kong markets were deep in the red while the Japanese market traded flat. Wall Street stocks rose while the US dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors...
StocksFox40

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq 15,000: Just another stock-market number or something else?

The popular index that was launched back in 1971 has been considered a bellwether for the information technology sector, the future of the American economy, and it is ringing up a notable round-number milestone on Tuesday that it took its sister index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, more than half-century to achieve.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gains to a second consecutive session

Oil futures extended their gains into a second straight session on Tuesday, lifting prices to their highest finish in more than a week. China reportedly saw zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, easing some concerns that outbreaks of the delta variant will lead to lower energy demand. "The oil price snapback will only continue if the headlines continue to support the narrative that several countries are starting to have a much better handle with the delta variant," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Traders also await weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday and Energy Information Administration Wednesday morning. On average, analysts expect the government report to show a decline of 3.2 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Aug. 20, according to an S&P Global Platts survey. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose $1.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Little Changed After Losses

Investing.com - U.S. Stock futures were little changed in early APAC deals on Friday after closing lower in the previous session. Market participants retreated following hawkish comments from FOMC policymakers ahead of the closely watched Jackson Hole symposium as investors anticipate further details into the central bank’s plans to taper monetary stimulus.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Open Slightly Higher With the Nasdaq Jumping to a Record

Stocks edged higher Tuesday morning following a broad-based rally on news that U.S. regulators granted full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 85 points. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% after touching an intraday record high. The market started...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets End Flat Amid Volatility; US Markets Likely to Open Lower

Investing.com -- A combination of August F&O expiry in India, and waiting for GDP data in the US caused Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 to close flat after a day of ups and downs. Both indices ended up 0.01% up. Market experts have continued to advise investors to...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Jackson Hole Event In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs in the previous session. The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium kicks off today. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL).
Stocksinvesting.com

US Small Cap 2000 (RUT)

Will China’s Crackdown on Big Tech Continue to Weigh on the Market?. Stocks gained today but were down last week, even after the S&P 500 (SPY) hit a new record high of 4,480 last Monday afternoon. For comparison's sake, that is more than double... Need to Know: There’s a market...
Stocksinvesting.com

MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors looking to bet on the "meme stock" phenomenon that has characterized the retail trading boom may soon have a new way to do so, with the Roundhill MEME exchange-traded fund, which tracks an index made up of stocks trending on social media. The ETF, which...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Hawkish Comments Ahead of Jackson Hole

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, with investors digesting hawkish comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials ahead of its Jackson Hole symposium and the latest developments in Afghanistan. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.48% by 9:53 PM ET (1:53 AM GMT) while South Korea’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy