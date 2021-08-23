Cancel
With the ecological outbreak of DeFi derivatives in 2021, what is the potential of SheepDex?

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two major trends in the encrypted currency market in 2020. One is the outbreak of derivatives trading on centralized exchanges at the beginning of the year, with positions in bitcoin futures contracts rising 248.15% from about $2.7 billion to about $9.4 billion. The second is that the DeFi agreement has been moderately applied in the second half of the year, with loan agreements and AMM DEX becoming the dominant products, and the total lock-up volume has increased from US $670 million to US $14.5 billion, an increase of about 210%. In the new round of DeFi market growth, decentralized derivatives have become a popular track. Data on the chain show that in the DEX trading volume ranking on August 18, Perpetual and dYdX made the top 10 at the same time, with daily trading volume of more than $200m. With the improvement of the performance of Ethernet Square and the adoption of Layer 2 solutions, the trading experience of protocols such as dYdX has taken a bigger leap forward than before. There is no need to pay Gas fees for every operation, and real-time trading is supported, which makes the derivatives protocols on the chain have a similar experience to the centralized Exchange (CEX). At the same time, options agreements on the chain such as Opium, Hegic and Shield Protocol are also developing rapidly. SheepDex has put forward an innovative trading model of “perpetual contract”, which allows users to capture benefits while reducing risk.

