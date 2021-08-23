Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

RedHill Biopharma Announces Two New U.S. Patents Covering Opaganib for Ebola Virus and RHB-104 for Crohn's

By RedHill Biopharma Ltd.
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new patents, one covering opaganib for treating Ebola virus disease, with patent protection until 2035, and the other covering RHB-104 for treating bacterial infections, with protection through 2029.

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Industry
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhb#U S#Ebola Virus Disease#Redhill Biopharma Ltd#Rdhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Medical & BiotechKokomo Perspective

FDA Grants Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Full Approval, 3 Biotech Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Amid Pfizer-BioNTech FDA Approval News?. While investors consider the relevance of both cyclical stocks and defensive stocks now, biotech stocks continue to shine. After all, this part of the stock market today is home to countless companies that research and develop life-saving treatments. As the pandemic continues to rage on across the globe, the industry has and continues to be in the spotlight. Because of this, the world is likely more familiar with the approval process and overall industry jargon than ever. This would also extend to investors who could now turn towards the sector, armed with new knowledge.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant

RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study for its COVID-19 treatment candidate, opaganib. Related: RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants. Data showed potent inhibition by opaganib of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations. Today's...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 25) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) (reacted to the news of inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) Celldex Therapeutics,...
Medical & Biotechinvestmillion.com

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Gets Two New U.S. Patents

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) disclosed that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the firm two new patents. One patent is featuring opaganib for treating Ebola virus disease, with patent protection until 2035. The second patent is featuring RHB-104 for treating bacterial infections, with protection through 2029.
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Breakthrough Study: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Therapy Prevents Covid 19

There are all kinds of reports these days surrounding the covid vaccines and especially their potential side effects. AstraZeneca is making headlines these days due to various reasons. One of them was the fact that ABC.net.au just noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be called Vaxzevria after an application...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

TriAltus Bioscience receives patent for in-house system

A local bioscience company has secured a patent for its in-house product. The U.S Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No 10,759,830 to TriAltus Bioscience for its CLīM affinity tag system, which delivers proteins with ultra-high purity and yield in one step. The patent covers mutations made to...
Medical & Biotechwfxb.com

Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Submit Data For FDA Approval

Moderna has completed their submission for full FDA approval of their vaccine. The company announced yesterday that it completed it’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of it’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 and older. Moderna requested “priority review” from the FDA after they began submitting their data for it’s biologics license application in June. According to the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel it is an “important milestone in our battle against Covid-19 and for Moderna, as this is the first BLA submission in our company’s history.” The Moderna vaccine is currently available for people ages 18 and older under emergency use authorization and has been filed with the FDA for emergency use authorization for ages 12 and older.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Micro Chemotherapy Market May See a Big Move by Tackling the Hurdles, Key Players - Amgen, Celgene, MagForce AG, Nanotherapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Ablynx(Sanofi), AMAG

The Micro Chemotherapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Micro Chemotherapy Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Medical & Biotechriverbender.com

Pfizer seeking FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker said Wednesday that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for people ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

COVID-19 Booster Shots Likely for Pfizer and Moderna Recipients. What About J&J?

On August 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include a third shot for immunocompromised patients. And as reported on August 17, there are indications that the FDA will recommend a third COVID-19 vaccine booster for the rest of the population eight months after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots. The Biden administration is expected to address the question during a COVID-19 briefing today.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 12) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) (IPOed Aug. 6) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) (IPOed July 26) Century Therapeutics, Inc....
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Nasdaq-listed FSD Pharma To Advance Psychedelics Pipeline With $9 Million Acquisition Of Lucid Psycheceuticals

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE), a life sciences holding company looking at cannabinoid and psychedelic-based medicines, announced it is entering a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. Lucid is a psychedelic pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases and mental health disorders. The all-stock transaction will...
Medical & Biotechwbtw.com

What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone that could increase public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy