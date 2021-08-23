RedHill Biopharma Announces Two New U.S. Patents Covering Opaganib for Ebola Virus and RHB-104 for Crohn's
TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new patents, one covering opaganib for treating Ebola virus disease, with patent protection until 2035, and the other covering RHB-104 for treating bacterial infections, with protection through 2029.www.sanfordherald.com
