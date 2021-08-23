Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

My Nintendo (Europe): Free 7 day trial of Nintendo Switch Online for previous members or new members

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Europe has tweeted that new Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, or people who have subscribed to the service in the past, can grab a free seven day trial courtesy of My Nintendo. You have got until 10th September to claim your free trial from the gifting service. The Nintendo Switch Online service allows you to play games online as well as access Game Trials and the Nintendo Entertainment System app and the Super Nintendo games app. To claim your free trial just click the link.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#My Nintendo#Nintendo Games#Game Trials#Super Nintendo#Nintendoeurope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
BusinessGamespot

NES And SNES Console Designer Lance Barr Leaves Nintendo After 39 Years

After almost 39 years at Nintendo, Lance Barr, designer of the US versions of the NES and SNES consoles, has announced his departure from the company. Barr joined Nintendo in 1982 as its design and brand director, and as pointed out by Nintendo Life, his first job was to design arcade cabinets for the US market. A few years later in 1985, Nintendo would launch its Famicom home console in North America, which featured a new design that Barr had been working on since 1983. Originally envisioned as a wireless and modular system, these functions were eventually scaled back to reduce costs.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
Video GamesThe Verge

The Xbox Series X is available online now at Walmart

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Update August 5th, 3:14 PM ET: The Xbox Series X appears to be out of stock, however, as we mention below, Walmart often rolls out new stock in 10-minute intervals, which seems to be happening.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Naraka: Bladepoint Confirmed for Console Release Including PS5

24 Entertainment announced that their online action game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will receive a console release with a confirmed PlayStation 5 version available. The full list of consoles has not been revealed at this time. Additionally, the developer has not revealed a release date for consoles at this time. However, they...
FIFAIGN

Best PS5 and Nintendo Switch India Independence Day Game Deals

Multiple Indian video game retailers are currently hosting Independence day sales throughout the week. While digital sales have their advantages, chief among them being convenience, physical game sales also hold a good value with rising cost of games in the country. With that said, here are the best game deals you can find throughout the week right now.
Video GamesGematsu

Tales of Arise demo for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One launches August 18; new hands-on previews, gameplay, and screenshots

Bandai Namco will release a demo for Tales of Arise for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 18, the publisher announced. New hands-on previews are also available at various publications, including 4Gamer.net (Japanese), DualShockers, Famitsu (Japanese), Game Informer, Gamer.ne.jp (Japanese), GameSpot, and Siliconera. Tales of...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Gets Winter 2021 Nintendo Switch Launch

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Will Be Playable on the Switch for the Holidays. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will be available to both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 players later this year. Yacht Club has just made it official at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase that was held earlier today. Switch users were even given an exclusive feature.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 is Now Available for PC, Switch, and PS4

Axiom Verge 2 is now available for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced in a surprise release. While , the game was originally set for a release sometime in Q3 of this year – or tentatively this summer / fall. The previously confirmed PlayStation 5 version is coming sometime later.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Goombas Literally Attacks Causing Super Nintendo World Ride To Shutdown

One of the more recognizable enemies in Mario is the dreaded Goombas. While easily avoided or defeated, the enemy continues to find its way in Mario games. Recently, Nintendo has been celebrating the grand opening of Super Nintendo World. Established in Universal Studios, the first park was built in Japan. Still, other iterations are coming to different marketplaces around the world. While some of us may never get a chance to visit the Japanese theme park, we have countless videos online to showcase the experience guests will have. Of course, as you can guess, there are plenty of Goombas around the area.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Next Month

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are getting a former Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive next month on September 9. The game will only be available via the PlayStation Store, which is to say a retail run for the game --The Touryst -- isn't in the plans, at least not that we know of. What we do know is it will boast a resolution of 8K with supersampling at 60 frames per second or, alternatively, 4K at 120 frames per second. That said, this will only be on PS5. On PS4, the game will be 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy