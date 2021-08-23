My Nintendo (Europe): Free 7 day trial of Nintendo Switch Online for previous members or new members
Nintendo Europe has tweeted that new Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, or people who have subscribed to the service in the past, can grab a free seven day trial courtesy of My Nintendo. You have got until 10th September to claim your free trial from the gifting service. The Nintendo Switch Online service allows you to play games online as well as access Game Trials and the Nintendo Entertainment System app and the Super Nintendo games app. To claim your free trial just click the link.mynintendonews.com
