Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IBM unveils Telum to combat financial fraud in real time

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM has unveiled a new chip, the Telum processor, which it says will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) processing on its Z-series mainframes. Developed over the last three years by IBM’s Research AI Hardware Center, the chip contains eight processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency. IBM said Telum is optimised for the demands of heterogeneous enterprise-class workloads.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Z#Fraud Detection#Design#Ai#Onnx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Dotin Inc. Onboarded by BYJU’S for AI Software Hiring Needs

Fastest Growing Ed-Tech Venture Byju’s Onboards AI-Based Dotin Platform for Hiring Needs. BYJU’S, the world’s leading EdTech platform offering personalized student programs, announced their partnership with dotin Inc., a SaaS company that improves recruitment and retention of new and existing talent. It is critical to secure high-quality employees to enhance...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Fortinet Integrates its Firewall into Dragos Platform to Enhance OT Security

Fortinet on Thursday announced that Fortinet’s FortiGate will be the first firewall integrated into the Dragos Platform, extending the benefits of the Security Fabric platform and leveraging its purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs). The integration of the FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) with the Dragos Platform provides customers with an...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Here is what Microsoft added to Microsoft 365 in August 2021 (changelog)

Microsoft 365 is a constantly moving target, with the company adding new features on a daily basis. Today they have published their monthly round-up detailing the most significant new features added to the service in the month of August 2021. Be productive from anywhere with Windows 365. At Inspire, Microsoft...
BusinessComputer Weekly

JetBrains 'boosts' continuous integration & deployment

JetBrains is the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages and designed Kotlin, a modern programming language that became the officially preferred language for Android. TeamCity Cloud lets DevOps teams build, test and deploy their software continuously, automating the routine developer tasks,...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Zen gains Cisco SD-WAN accreditation

Philosophically, Zen means the art of happiness, and the B Corp certified UK telecommunications and technology service provider has likely achieved that very state after being awarded Cisco Powered SD-WAN Service accreditation for its managed software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution. Zen joins a small number of providers with this...
Computersiotbusinessnews.com

AIoT and Machine Learning

Machine Learning is progressing at a rapid rate with new Deep Learning algorithms able to solve historically difficult problems using data-driven design principles. This is especially exciting in IoT where the rapid increase in connected devices has led to an explosion in the amount of data being generated at the edge. These new algorithms are playing a critical role in advancing the next phase of the IoT revolution.
Softwareoptocrypto.com

Intel XeSS would not demand special training and will be open source

The new Intel XeSS technology, the enterprise version of NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, was recently unveiled. Karthik Vaidyanathan gave an interview to Wccftech where he revealed more details about the technology. New details about Intel XeSS technology, which was officially unveiled a few days ago. This new Intel technology aims to...
ComputersComputer Weekly

New Relic opens wider on open source observability

Known for its observability technology, New Relic this year joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Governing Board as a platinum member. Because (they insist) New Relic supports CNCF’s mission of making cloud-native computing ubiquitous by providing governance, thought leadership and engineering resources to shape and influence the direction of the cloud-native ecosystem.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Gartner survey shows 44% rise in workers’ use of collaboration tools since 2019

That collaboration tools found renewed importance during Covid-19 for their role in ensuring the productivity of suddenly remote teams is not exactly news, but research from Gartner has highlighted exactly how important they have been seen by firms as how to keep operations running after they had to pivot to remote working almost overnight.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Router operating system: How to configure OpenWrt as a wireless repeater

Router operating system: How to configure OpenWrt as a wireless repeater. If the family keeps complaining that the WiFi is paralyzed, don’t rush anything by buying a cheap no-name repeater from a discount store. First, you should check whether there are any ready-made repeaters that can mesh with your router. You will usually find what you are looking for from the manufacturer of your router. This saves time and possibly also costs.
Engineeringeverythingrf.com

DARPA Awards Funding to Build AI-Based Digital Phased Arrays to Reduce Processing Time and Cost

Julia Computing has got funding from the US Department of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to bring Julia’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to the field of fully digital phased array systems. Funding was awarded as part of DARPA’s Tensors for Reprogrammable Intelligent Array Demonstrations (TRIAD) program.
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

ST adds to GaN portfolio

Easing the transition to high-efficiency wide-bandgap technology, ST has released the MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 integrated power packages for applications up to 45W and 150W, respectively. Joining the MasterGaN1, MasterGaN2, and MasterGaN4, which target applications from 65W to 400W, the additions give extra flexibility to choose the optimum GaN device and...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD Continues Frontier Exascale Supercomputer Enablement

AMD is building the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, which will deliver exascale-class performance for the US Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The supercomputer brings a lot of new technologies to the table, and AMD is laying the groundwork for the software stack that will enable the Frontier to run smoothly. As reported by Phoronix, that work continues in the form of newly-submitted Linux kernel patches.
SoftwareSFGate

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

EDA in the Cloud: Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Article By : Mahesh Turaga, Cadence Design Systems. More and more companies are turning to EDA in the cloud as they gradually overcome concerns about security and IP protection. Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous...
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

How to reconfigure for hybrid work

Almost every day there are discussions about how working practices are changing. It is not new; nor is it something that came about due to 15 months of coronavirus lockdown measures. But the mobile revolution, pioneered by Blackberry – which allows people to send and receive work email from anywhere – is changing the balance of power between employer and employee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy