IBM unveils Telum to combat financial fraud in real time
IBM has unveiled a new chip, the Telum processor, which it says will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) processing on its Z-series mainframes. Developed over the last three years by IBM’s Research AI Hardware Center, the chip contains eight processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency. IBM said Telum is optimised for the demands of heterogeneous enterprise-class workloads.www.computerweekly.com
