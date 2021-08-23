Japanese training rifle and saber

It isn't clear if the surge in Chinese drone presence over the East China Sea is indicative of a new trend or prelude to a major naval movement. For the third time in as many days, the Japan Air Self Defense Force has sent fighter jets out to monitor drones belonging to China's People's Liberation Army flying in the East China Sea and the Miyako Strait, which lies southwest of the island of Okinawa. These intercepts underscore the Chinese military's growing unmanned aircraft capabilities, as well as the strategic significance of this body of water, which is one of a number of maritime passages linking the East China Sea to the Philippine Sea, and the broader Western Pacific Ocean.