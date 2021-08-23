Japanese training rifle and saber
Dad had a couple souvenirs from World War II he got in Japan. One was a Japanese training rifle with a bayonet on it and the other was some sort of short sword with a scabbard. So yeah I played with it, more fascinated with the bolt action and how well the bayonet attached to the barrel of the gun. A very good solid fit. The sword was pretty serious stuff too, A no kidding weapon pretty heavy. Got a kick out of sliding it in and out of it scabbard.virginiatech.sportswar.com
