Japanese training rifle and saber

Cover picture for the articleDad had a couple souvenirs from World War II he got in Japan. One was a Japanese training rifle with a bayonet on it and the other was some sort of short sword with a scabbard. So yeah I played with it, more fascinated with the bolt action and how well the bayonet attached to the barrel of the gun. A very good solid fit. The sword was pretty serious stuff too, A no kidding weapon pretty heavy. Got a kick out of sliding it in and out of it scabbard.

