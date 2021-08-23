Nonprofit Hospitals Highlight Important Questions About the Charity “Grand Bargain”

Hospitals, critical providers of essential care throughout the pandemic, can serve an influential role in bolstering health equity and population health; and health systems around the nation are increasingly recognizing this responsibility.1 Nonprofit hospitals have a unique obligation to advance community health. Their tax-free status—saving nonprofit hospitals an average of $11.3 million annually, per hospital—hinges on a need to provide benefit to the community.2 These hospitals and health systems are well suited to improve population health as trusted clinical care providers and anchor institutions in local communities. However, with scant regulation of what activities qualify as community benefit and little guidance specifying how much hospitals must spend on them, nonprofit hospitals vary greatly in their levels of community engagement and commitments to advancing community health.