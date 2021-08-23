Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Nonprofit Hospitals Highlight Important Questions About the Charity “Grand Bargain”

By Bruce DeBoskey
boulderjewishnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charity “Grand Bargain” in the U.S. allows nonprofit organizations to perform charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes for the “public good,” often relieving government from performing those same functions. In return for their contribution to the public good, nonprofits are deemed tax-exempt organizations, which means they typically don’t pay income, sales or property tax to local, state and federal governments. Also, donations to support those organizations are usually tax-deductible, resulting in the loss of additional tax revenue.

boulderjewishnews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Hospitals#Community Health#Grand Bargain#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
WFMJ.com

'Walk Out Wednesday' to protest COVID vaccine mandates planned nationwide

A walkout is being planned for Wednesday by employees across the country in protest of vaccination mandates. Walk Out Wednesday is set to take place on August 11th from noon to 1 p.m. The website for the event says, "no one should be forced, coerced, or pressured to inject the...
Charitiessflcn.com

5 Best Charity Auction Software for Nonprofits

Nonprofits have to find ways to be creative in this day and age. The past year or so has not been very kind to nonprofit organizations. They had to adapt to a new normal, restructure and reorganize their entire network overnight. The perils that came with such a drastic shift meant that a lot of nonprofits are still struggling to find their feet. Fortunately, online connectivity is at an all-time high, and tools such as fundraising platforms have been of immense help.
AdvocacyAmerican Progress

How Nonprofit Hospitals Can Support Communities and Advance Public Health

Hospitals, critical providers of essential care throughout the pandemic, can serve an influential role in bolstering health equity and population health; and health systems around the nation are increasingly recognizing this responsibility.1 Nonprofit hospitals have a unique obligation to advance community health. Their tax-free status—saving nonprofit hospitals an average of $11.3 million annually, per hospital—hinges on a need to provide benefit to the community.2 These hospitals and health systems are well suited to improve population health as trusted clinical care providers and anchor institutions in local communities. However, with scant regulation of what activities qualify as community benefit and little guidance specifying how much hospitals must spend on them, nonprofit hospitals vary greatly in their levels of community engagement and commitments to advancing community health.
CharitiesThrive Global

The Importance of Charity Work for Lawyers

Engaging in community service is an excellent opportunity for everyone to give back to the community and help the lives of those who are disadvantaged socially and economically. The good thing about community service is that anyone in any profession can take the opportunity to make an impact. Lawyers, in particular, have a chance to engage in community service and benefit from the multiple perks of participation.
Elmont, NYLong Island Business News

On Our Island: Nonprofit highlights of the week

TD Bank has provided a grant of $5,000 to the Middle Country Library Foundation in support of a new series focused on business and personal finance and the annual Women’s Expo. Life’s WORC recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newest group home in Elmont. The nonprofit is also celebrating...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Atlanta mental health nonprofit hosting charity ball at Mercedes Benz

Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180's largest fundraiser The CHRIStal Ball is taking place this year as both an in-person and virtual event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. The CHRIStal Ball will take place Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and virtually on CHRIS 180’s Facebook...
Public Healthwindhamchamber.com

HR QUESTION ABOUT MANDATORY VACCINES

Q: We made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for our employees and asked each employee to show their vaccination card to our HR manager. One of our employees misplaced their card, and another submitted a card that’s photocopied and blurry. How should we handle situations like this, where the employee is...
Businesscaliforniahealthline.org

Mission and Money Clash in Nonprofit Hospitals’ Venture Capital Ambitions

Cone Health, a small not-for-profit health care network in North Carolina, spent several years developing a smartphone-based system called Wellsmith to help people manage their diabetes. But after investing $12 million, the network disclosed last year it was shutting down the company even though initial results were promising, with users losing weight and recording lower blood sugar levels.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

KHN analysis: Nonprofit hospitals invest for returns, not mission

Nonprofit hospitals and health systems are experimenting as venture capitalists for startups, but most of the time they aren't selecting investments that put their humanitarian goals first, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of IRS filings. For its analysis, KHN examined IRS filings from 1,632 nonprofit organizations that owned...
IndustryWKBW-TV

More businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for employees and patrons. Is it legal?

More businesses are considering requiring vaccines for employees and or patrons. For some business owners, the decision was made months ago. “It only just seemed like the logical, reasonable, prudent thing to do was require vaccines because that is how we were going to get the economy and particularly the service industry back in business,” Marshall Smith, the owner of Bar Max, said.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Children's advocates highlight importance of developmental screenings

Rochester, N.Y. — A new awareness campaign aims to promote developmental screenings for kids in our area. The Get Ready to GROW initiative offers free developmental checks, including height, weight, vision and hearing. The initiative, led by the Children's Institute, is getting a boost with a new campaign. Advertising agency...
House RentWashington Post

New tool for landlord and tenant emergency assistance

The lingering financial trauma from the pandemic continues to impact renters who cannot pay their rent or utilities and landlords who may be unable to keep up with their maintenance, insurance or mortgage costs because of the lack of rental income. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently created an online tool to make it easier for both renters and landlords who have been impacted by the pandemic to find assistance programs and apply for help.
spokanepublicradio.org

Soaring Hospitalization Strains Rural, Northeast Washington Health Care Providers

Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases in eastern Washington and north Idaho are soaring – and healthcare providers fear that if this trend continues, there will soon be a shortage of both beds and staff to treat dangerously ill patients from both rural and urban communities. Northeast Tri County Health Officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy