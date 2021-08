JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — The latest on a fire near Jamestown in Tuolumne County that has prompted evacuation orders: 11:00 p.m. The Washington Fire was now 81 acres in size and 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. Some residents were still without power after the fire impacted Pacific Gas and Electric lines in the area. 7:16 p.m. At least half a dozen homes were destroyed by the Washington Fire in Jamestown. The homes were along Golden Dove Road. Sad to report #WashingtonFire has taken out homes on Golden Dove Road in Jamestown. @CAL_FIRE estimating between 6-12 homes lost in all. pic.twitter.com/xe0t9PGXUn — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 27, 2021 5:30...