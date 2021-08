Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens has a challenger from his own party for the 4th Congressional District. Jake Hunsaker of Riverton declared his candidacy Tuesday, positioning himself as a conservative Republican looking for less of what he calls the “toxicity of today’s political climate.” Incumbent Owens won his seat last year in a narrow victory over former Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams. The 4th Congressional District has been a swing district since it was established in 2011. Utah is currently in the redistricting process again, and next year’s 4th District race could be happening with very different political boundaries. — Elaine Clark.