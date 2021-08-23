Lacklustre success of analytics in the public cloud

Most IT decision-makers who took part in a recent survey (79%) said their organisations use data analytics in the cloud to support business outcomes. Based on a survey of 272 IT decision-makers for global transformation consultancy Contino’s Data maturity in the public cloud research report 2021, the study found that 63% of organisations consider their cloud data programmes to be mature. However, the research found that only 16% of the IT decision-makers surveyed said they have fully realised the business benefits from moving data to the public cloud.