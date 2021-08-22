Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 22 : Discussion

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Not really the right thread for that but looks like the can crusher is gonna be set up for the final Superheavy engine count(31 or 33?) with 3 engines in the middle. A few days ago on someones photos/video I counted 11 hydraulic cylinders laying on the ground there.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Starship#Texas Prototype
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

SpaceX Starship: Key milestones for the world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX's Starship program, which boasts the world's tallest and most powerful rocket, will eventually put people and cargo on Mars. The latest prototype, SN20, is waiting for the chance to go into orbit. Several other prototypes have made flights, ground tests and sometimes even testing mistakes in the effort to improve future flights. Here's an overview of key milestones on Starship's road to the Red Planet.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) (9766.87 kB, 5152x3432 - viewed 331 times.) (9219.7 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 396 times.) (180.71 kB, 697x592 - viewed 477 times.) (223.34 kB, 780x673 - viewed 582 times.) Senior Member. Posts: 3922. boca chica. Liked: 88208. Likes Given: 288.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceflight Now

Storms force scrub of SpaceX launch to resupply space station

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Thunderstorms moving onshore at Cape Canaveral prevented SpaceX from...
Van Horn, TXparabolicarc.com

SwRI Tests Liquid Acquisition Device Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket

August 26, 2021 — A Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) experiment was performed aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket today, which launched from Van Horn, Texas. Five variations of the tapered liquid acquisition device (LAD), which is designed to safely deliver liquid propellant to a rocket engine from fuel tanks, were aboard the rocket to evaluate their performance in microgravity.
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

What is this then? (Sounds like we know what it is now rather than speculation.) (243.73 kB, 1979x910 - viewed 234 times.) "DARPA Hard" It ain't what it use to be. What is this then? (Sounds like we know what it is now rather than speculation.) The consensus seems to...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship rapid reuse

If reuse of SS doesn't workout... My opinion: The only way Starship reuse will fail is if SpaceX goes bankrupt. Remember, the whole company is focused on settling Mars. Every employee has bought into this goal. Every SpaceX job posting states this right at the top. And since Starship rapid reuse is fundamental to attaining this goal, they'll just keep trying until it works. They'll never give up.
CarsNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

That's a preburner bypass but not a turbine bypass. The reason to bypass the preburner is deep-throttle ability. If you throttle only by changing the crossfeed, at some point you get flameout because there's too little fuel for the oxidizer or the other way around. The only way you can make the preburner create less power is by also reducing the main feed -- but since it's full flow, you cannot just choke it (or your mixture ratio in the MCB goes bust) so the way to go is bypass the preburner. Thus a combustable fuel/oxidizer ratio can be maintained in the preburner at a total power output that is significantly lower.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 / Crew Dragon - Inspiration4 - 15 September 2021

Inspiration4 launch nears as intense training schedule continues. Just weeks from launch, SpaceX has started final preparations for the crewed Inspiration4 (I4) mission. I4 will be the first free flight Crew Dragon mission and the first orbital, all private crewed mission. I4 will also be the first worldwide crewed flight that will not dock with a space station since the final Hubble servicing mission on STS-125 in May 2009.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

The reason people don't like hoverslam is because, if all goes well, 99% of the time, you won't need to stop and hover before landing. Everything will work correctly and you can have a smooth curve between re-entry and touching down. However - there will be this one time in a hundred where one of your engines is having a bad day, you misjudged your cross-range speed, there is a crater full of boulders where the computer says to land or some other thing will occur that isn't perfectly within operating procedures. On that one time in a hundred, you will be very glad that you aren't hoverslamming. You will have a moment to realise there is a problem and take action to avoid it ruining your day and the rest of your life. I think people can sense that this is the case. You don't need to be an uber engineer to know that things can go wrong. Cutting out all margin of error when returning a hundred people from orbit is highly dangerous.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Artemis Contract (Lunar Starship)

The US govt. needs to ban BO from further interfering with the NASA HLS contract that SpaceX fairly won with it's Starship proposal. BO is a thorn in the side of the Artemis program by trying to stop NASA and SpaceX making progress on it. The Artemis program will be much better off without BO's disruptive antics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy