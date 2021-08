PepsiCo has announced plans to open a 1bn Polish zloty (£187m) production facility in Poland, said to be its most sustainable food manufacturing plant in Europe. Set to be completed by 2025, the new plant will be the equivalent of seven football pitches in size and will be built in a 30-hectare plot located in Swiete close to Sroda Slaska. The plant will provide the extra capacity to respond to the rapid growth in the company’s foods portfolio, which includes brands such as Lay’s fried and Oven Baked chips, as well as Doritos corn chips.