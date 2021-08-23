Cancel
Alice Tai interview: Rio gold medallist injured for Tokyo but using bad luck to become a case study for others

By Fiona Tomas
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePara-swimmer Alice Tai was tipped to be Britain’s poster-girl at the Paralympics in Tokyo, where she looked destined for more success in the pool. At the age of 22, she already holds titles across European, World, Commonwealth and Paralympic level and, in a nod to the dominant force she has become in the world of parasport, takeaway chain Papa John’s even created “The Alice Tai” pizza to mark what would have been her second Paralympics.

