Hackers Are Already Offering Battlefield 2042 Cheats
We’ve been getting plenty of info about DICE’s upcoming futuristic FPS Battlefield 2042 in the run-up to its release in October this year – character spotlights, gameplay demonstrations and briefings on the various game modes on offer have all steadily been building hype over the last few months. Folks are so excited for Battlefield 2042’s release that DICE have had to increase the server capacity for their previous title Battlefield 4, as players are diving back into the game in anticipation. However, it’s not just those good, honest players that are preparing for Battlefield 2042 – it seems that the usual suspects are already getting set to cheat their way to the top.cogconnected.com
