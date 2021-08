Love Island 2021 stars Jake and Liberty have made the decision to quit the show after their relationship broke down. The contestants were the only original couple to have formed at the beginning of this year’s series, and had previously been considered favourites to win. In the episode that aired on Friday (20 August), Liberty received a text that read: “Liberty and Jake. Please get ready to leave the villa for your final date. #makeorbreak.”The pair chose to go on the date, which involved a trip on a yacht, where they admitted to each other that the “spark just...