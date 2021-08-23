International law, credibility and Afghanistan
The day after 9/11, the United Nations Security Council acted in Resolution 1368. On Sept. 28, 2001, it enacted Resolution 1373, one of the most far-reaching decisions in its history. Both resolutions recognized the right of the United States to use Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, providing, I believe, justification for the forward strategy of attacking Afghanistan as self-defense on Oct. 7, 2001, against terrorists and those who harbored them.www.monroenews.com
