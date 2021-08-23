Be sure to keep your appointment after making one

Dear Annie: I have had many odd symptoms over the years that got worse, and it has taken much research to finally get help. I have deficiencies in vitamins D and B12 that require more than a multivitamin. Doctors don’t learn nutrition in medical school and are unaware of what deficiencies look like. Vitamins aren’t part of routine bloodwork. Please advise readers to request their vitamins, as well as their children’s, be checked when having blood drawn. If deficient, it is important to educate oneself on the possible cause, symptoms and where to get help. Deficiencies don’t go away on their own and they have health consequences over time. Thank you.