Be sure to keep your appointment after making one

Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Sound Off is about unreliable customers:. Dear Heloise: I work as a hairdresser, and I book my appointments for each person who needs my time and services. So, you can probably imagine how annoying it is when someone doesn’t call to cancel and doesn’t show up. Or worse, just shows up when they feel like it and expects me to drop everything and take them. There are many businesses that book appointments and expect the customer to show up on time or call beforehand and let us know they can’t make it that day.

AgricultureFairbanks Daily News-Miner

When caring for others, make sure to include yourself

When August comes around, we know school is about to start. Before the pandemic, parents just worried about the school list, clothes, transportation and lunch, just to name a few things. Now, there are added unknowns. We do not know for sure how school, activities and our lives in general will be impacted by Covid-19 as we head into the fall.
FitnessAntelope Valley Press

Relaxation essential

Experiencing the mild beautiful mornings and evenings lately makes me think of vacation, rest and relaxation. Then I think about the hassles of planning, the expense, the time involved, and the pandemic. I asked if it’s really worth it. The answer is yes. In fact, the experts are saying that...
WorldBBC

Long Covid: 'Even making my lunch is a challenge'

A North Yorkshire woman said she is still suffering from the effects of Covid-19 more than a year after catching the virus. Katy Egerton, 36, from Knaresborough, fell ill in March 2020 and thought she had recovered after 10 days of feeling unwell, but three months later her hair started to fall out and she was taken to hospital.
Posted by
Mix 94.1

Save Money By Making Sure Your Home is Well Insulated

I know talking about insulation can not be really an exciting conversation. Think about it though. A simple thing like insulation can make a difference in your homes efficiency. Your home's efficiency can save you plenty of money over the years. If your home doesn't have good insulation then you...
Home & Gardenpurewow.com

The One Question You Should Ask Before Fixing Anything in Your Home

Totally cringe-y confession: For the past year, duct tape has been holding up the tiles in my guest bathroom. As soon as they started coming loose, I began investigating my options: What would it cost to do it myself? My sanity. Well, how about hiring a pro? As the initial quotes came in—ranging from $10,000 to $18,000, because, as it turns out, a bathroom that hasn’t been touched since the 1950s needs, well, a total plumbing-to-fixtures overhaul—I turned to duct tape and tabled the idea until I couldn’t ignore it any longer. (Real mature, right? Though I convinced myself that nobody uses that bathroom, so it’s fine…for now.)
HealthAntelope Valley Press

Remember the good times

Dear Annie: I have had many odd symptoms over the years that got worse, and it has taken much research to finally get help. I have deficiencies in vitamins D and B12 that require more than a multivitamin. Doctors don’t learn nutrition in medical school and are unaware of what deficiencies look like. Vitamins aren’t part of routine bloodwork. Please advise readers to request their vitamins, as well as their children’s, be checked when having blood drawn. If deficient, it is important to educate oneself on the possible cause, symptoms and where to get help. Deficiencies don’t go away on their own and they have health consequences over time. Thank you.
LifestyleSFGate

Real Talk: There Is No Excuse for You to Casually Drink Bottled Water

I’m going to ask for two favors. First, think about the last time you drank bottled water. Were you drinking Smartwater to quench your thirst after a run (or on the red carpet) à la Jennifer Aniston? (Oh sorry, it’s Gal Gadot and Pete Davidson now.) Are you subliminally drinking Fiji after scrolling through bottled-water memes? Have you hopped on the alkaline trend? Or are you like my coworker who is a big fan of walking into our office kitchen past the cupboard with glasses, past the water filtration system to the refrigerator and grabbing bottle after bottle of Poland Spring? Whatever it was, think about that plastic bottle of water.
PetsKodiak Daily Mirror

Making sure our kids can succeed on their own

I just started my fifth flock of chickens. Each flock was started with young chickens between a few days and up to 6 months of age. This time, I got little peeps that were only a few days old, all fuzzy and cute. My last flock was comprised of hens...
Posted by
Woman's World

This Simple Hack Will Make Sure Your Dishes Come Out of the Dishwasher Completely Dry Every Time

Dishwashers are truly a time-saving appliance, but sometimes they can be finicky to work with. One of the most common issues that people deal with is that their dishes aren’t fully dry even after a full rinse, wash, and dry cycle. While it doesn’t completely defeat the purpose of the machine, it’s still a time suck to have to hand-dry everything yourself after the appliance was supposedly going to do it for you. Luckily, a wildly easy hack could actually ensure that your dishes are dry every time they leave your dishwasher.
Relationship Advicegentside.co.uk

Signs your coworker is definitely into you

Have you ever felt like one of your female coworkers was giving you more smiles, slightly touchy, and has dreamy eyes when they ask to hang out with you after work? Well she might just be casually letting you know she's into you. Here are simple ways to find out.
Public HealthLancaster Online

Make sure your wishes are known (letter)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 essentially prevents severe illness, hospitalizations and death. Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated. With the delta variant, this is more urgent than ever. We all have choices. Get vaccinated or not. The main purpose of getting vaccinated is...
Educationtodaysparent.com

5 ways to make sure your morning routine works for back to school

As a mom of four, I know just how hard it can be to get everyone out the door on time without any shouting or meltdowns—especially after the long, lazy days of summer. Try these parent-tested tricks to start a morning routine for school that gets everyone’s day off to a smooth and hopefully relaxed start.
Family RelationshipsLaredo Morning Times

A mom dies of COVID days after her husband makes one final wish: 'Make sure my kids get vaccinated'

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Sky Hands

Jeffrey is posing as a Life Coach and calling today’s Phone Tap victim with some inspiring words. Everybody get your Sky Hands ready!. See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years. Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their...
Posted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

