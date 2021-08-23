Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner ready to rock Chevy Park (Monday, Aug. 23)

By Geoff Herbert
newyorkupstate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).

www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County, NY
Government
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Bishop Briggs
Person
Sheena Easton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Concerts#Foreigner#New York State Fair#Classic Rock#Nys Fair#Chevy Court#Covid#Isreal Hagan Stroke#Scottish#The Bad Motha#Native American#The Latino Village#Fairgoer#Sydney Irving The Mojo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden to contact families of 13 US service members killed in Kabul

(CNN) — President Joe Biden plans to contact the families of the 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday's suicide attacks outside of Kabul's international airport, according to a senior White House official. Planning is underway for the President to make those calls, but the White House is...
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy