How to Transform Your Space to be Studio 54 With Smart Home Experts Lee Travis & Alex Camara

By Christina
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart home experts Lee Travis of Wipliance and Alex Camara of AudioControl sat down to discuss the magic behind music and movie perfection. From reliving the transformative sounds of Studio 54 to those heart-stopping moments of cinematic suspense created with perfectly tuned performance, Lee and Alex discuss why working with a professional can help create these immersive environments in your own home in the video below.

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

