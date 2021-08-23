How to Transform Your Space to be Studio 54 With Smart Home Experts Lee Travis & Alex Camara

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.