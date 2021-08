A tried-and-true business principal is to never merge your personal and professional finances. Read any post on how to start a business and one of the first pieces of advice will be to open a separate checking account. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to see business as a separate entity from themselves because this prevents financial ruin in the event of disaster. Whether it’s a massive plunge in the economy or not enough customers, small businesses can quickly run out of revenue and leave you wondering how to make ends meet. While you should still strive to keep your income separate from your company, there are ways for you to contribute small amounts of your own money into your business’s capital.