Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrier northwest and wetter southeast Today. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index numbers 100-105. Rain chances build back to the likely side by mid week as winds shift from the southeast. That means afternoon won’t be as hot. A Tropical Wave approaches form the southeast late in the week keep ing rain chances on the good side into the weekend.

www.walb.com

Weather
Environment
EnvironmentWALB 10

Wet Weather Continues Into the Weekend

The current hot pattern is here into stay as we head into the weekend. Low rain chances for the rest of this evening. A good chance for showers and storms over the next few days as winds shift to from the south and east. That’ll bring in a bunch of tropical moisture. Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 90s with indices climbing into the triple digits.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Experts said homeowners still finding derecho damaged trees amid recent storms. Many in Cedar Rapids are now dealing with tree damage after this week’s storms. But one arborist says it isn’t because of the power of the storms. Instead, it is the trees that were already damaged from last year’s derecho.
EnvironmentWDTN

Storm Team 2 Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening downpours then becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 71. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 92. There will be no let up in the heat...
Madison, WInbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms during the overnight hours. A warm front will push northward through the region today. This front will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms this morning though we should see some sunshine this afternoon. Redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms is expected tonight and some of these storms could reach strong to severe levels with damaging wind and heavy rainfall. The Storms Prediction Center has place a portion of southern Wisconsin under an Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms for tonight. To compound matters, we will also be experiencing high heat and humidity. For today and Saturday, more warm and humid air will settle in across the region as the warm front heads to the north. Highs today are expected in the upper 80s. Tomorrow highs will reach the lower 90s. Heat indices both days will reach the middle and upper 90s. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected next week.
Hand County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hand by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Hand A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAND AND SOUTHEASTERN FAULK COUNTIES At 832 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burdette, or 15 miles northeast of Miller, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zell and Burdette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Emery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:54:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL EMERY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Because strong wind gusts to 50 mph and hail to nickel size are still possible with these cells, a Special Weather Statement has been issued until 415 PM for these cells. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 8/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During the day today, the heat dome will break down as it moves west. As a result, it will be a slightly cooler during the afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. However, high humidity will remain in place so feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 98-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south to southeast at 10-15 mph.
Faulk County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk, Hand by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Faulk; Hand A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAND AND SOUTHEASTERN FAULK COUNTIES At 832 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burdette, or 15 miles northeast of Miller, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zell and Burdette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lawton, OKkswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: A gradual cool down into the weekend and all eyes on Tropical Storm Ida

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and muggy with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Friday, the heat dome breaks down as it moves out towards the east. As a result, it will be a slightly cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 90s. However, high humidity remains in place and feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 98-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of McDonald, or 14 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Bird City, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EnvironmentWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Brief relief from humidity before storm chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Dew points will drop today and we will be much more comfortable this afternoon, but unfortunately it is short-lived. After a beautiful afternoon with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures, we will turn humid once again this weekend. A warm front will approach quickly from the west on Saturday and bring us humid conditions and the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. A washout Saturday afternoon is not expected, but scattered storms are likely during the mid and late afternoon hours Saturday.

