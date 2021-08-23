First Alert Weather

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of McDonald, or 14 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Bird City, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
