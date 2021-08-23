Cancel
Colby, WI

Preseason Watch List for State’s Top LB includes Jeske and Stange(Colby), Raczek(SPASH), Nesterick(S-B), Bucholz(DCE)

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbotsford (OnFocus) – A preseason watch list for the state’s top senior linebacker includes multiple players from central Wisconsin:. The John Anderson Award is presented annually to the state’s top senior linebacker as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. The award is named after John Anderson, a former Waukesha South standout who went on to star at the University of Michigan and later with the Green Bay Packers.

www.onfocus.news

