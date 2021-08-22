Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirbyville, TX

Ray Harris

By DeQuincy News
dequincynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Allen Harris was born Aug. 3, 1958 in Kirbyville, Texas and passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas at the age of 63. He is survived by his son, Anthony Goddard and wife, Melissa; daughters, Karey Broussard and Renee Wlliams; stepdaughters, Savannah Adams and Krista Dodson; grandchildren, Hunter Herman, Cody Broussard, Brent Broussard and Bailer Broussard; brothers, Billy James Harris and Tommy Harris and sister, Joyce Williams; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

dequincynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Obituaries
City
Kirbyville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Riley Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Harris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy