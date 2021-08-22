Ray Harris
Ray Allen Harris was born Aug. 3, 1958 in Kirbyville, Texas and passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas at the age of 63. He is survived by his son, Anthony Goddard and wife, Melissa; daughters, Karey Broussard and Renee Wlliams; stepdaughters, Savannah Adams and Krista Dodson; grandchildren, Hunter Herman, Cody Broussard, Brent Broussard and Bailer Broussard; brothers, Billy James Harris and Tommy Harris and sister, Joyce Williams; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.dequincynews.com
Comments / 0