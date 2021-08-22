Cancel
Deweyville, TX

Darrell Orange

By DeQuincy News
dequincynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop Darrell Orange, 68, was born June 21, 1953 in Madisonville, Kentucky and passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at his residence in Deweyville, Texas. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Jeanetta Orange; three children and eight grandchildren: Michael and Stephanie Orange, their sons, Cameron and Landon; Mandy and Andrew Elms, their daughters, Alayna, Ashlyn and Ansley; Phillip and Kelli Orange, and their children, Schuyler, Lamarq, and Chazzlyn; his brother, Norris and Mary Jane Orange; his mother-in-law, Imogene Davis; his sister-in-law, Kathy Dutton; niece, Sara Orange Oglesby; nephew, Jonathan Dutton; his aunt, Helen Coe; and many cousins.

