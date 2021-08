Silver has performed poorly so far in 2021 with an 11% loss YTD. This is despite many positive catalysts including rising inflation and dovish monetary policy. Taylor Dart explains whether it's time to buy the dip.It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the precious metals space and especially disappointing for those believing that inflation would unlock the key to higher prices for gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) and silver (SLV). Despite multi-year high inflation readings and negative real rates diving deep into negative territory, gold and silver are down year-to-date and have tested their year-to-date lows in Q3. The only good news is that this recent correction has put a massive dent in bullish sentiment and looks like it may have been the capitulation the metals needed to finally shake out the last of the weak hands. This is evidenced by three consecutive low double-digit readings for bullish sentiment last week and a medium-term bullish sentiment reading that’s dipped to new 2-year lows. Let’s take a closer look below: