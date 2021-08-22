Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop New Millennium 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a new, pink and purple-themed palette that included three matte shades and two shimmer shades. The mattes were pigmented, blendable, and easy to work with, even if a little powdery, while the shimmers were thicker and drier, which made them hard to apply without using them with a wet brush.