ColourPop New Millennium 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop New Millennium 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a new, pink and purple-themed palette that included three matte shades and two shimmer shades. The mattes were pigmented, blendable, and easy to work with, even if a little powdery, while the shimmers were thicker and drier, which made them hard to apply without using them with a wet brush.

