SC Cougars Rout Woodlawn Saturday
The South Central Cougars are 2-0 after playing the first game of their double header at Woodlawn Saturday before the rains came and washed away the 2nd game. SC won 16-0. Beau Jolliff homered and drove in 5. SC got 2 RBI from Brandt Hiestand, Aidan Dodson and Chase Thompson. Anthony Buonaura and Brody Markley added RBI. Dodson gave up a hit in 2 innings with five strikeouts. Spencer Johannes worked one hitless inning with 2 ks.southernillinoisnow.com
Comments / 0