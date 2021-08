OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Catch up with what you may have missed yesterday all in one spot!. "We're going to push back." That was Governor Kevin Stitt's response last week when FOX 25 asked him about a letter sent to his office from the U.S. Department of Education, warning Oklahoma public schools could lose out on some Covid relief funding, because a new state law bans them from instituting mask mandates. The governor said, "we don’t believe there’s any stance, anyway that they can hold up ARP funding.”