Eminem's casting as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family has earned the seal of approval from Rick Wershe Jr., aka the real-life White Boy Rick. The upcoming Starz series, described as "a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream," is inspired by the real-life story of brothers Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory. During the late '80s, the two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit "and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country." After news of Eminem's casting was confirmed Tuesday, Weshe said he was honored to have the rapper portray him.