YSL Nude Tension (301) The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick

temptalia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYSL Nude Tension (301) The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick ($39.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a muted, medium coral with moderate, warm undertones and a satin finish. The texture was lightly creamy, smooth, and denser, like a velvety primer in a way, that was comfortable to apply. It had opaque...

