3 takeaways for the Dolphins' defense in 37-17 win over Falcons

By Kyle Crabbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V185h_0ba56bOU00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins wake up this morning as winners in Week 2 of the preseason, taking advantage of a watered down Atlanta Falcons team and a lot of strong execution to romp their way to a 37-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. For the Dolphins, the showcase provides a much-needed bounce back from an underwhelming second half by the backups in Chicago; as Miami conceded 20 straight points and coughed up a two touchdown lead against the Bears.

What were the biggest takeaways for the Dolphins coming out of this contest? Here are three big observations from the defensive side of the ball.

Eric Rowe looks comfortable in Year 2 as a full-time safety

It wasn’t just the 4th and goal pass breakup early in the game that kept the Falcons out of the end zone. It was just about everything that Rowe did throughout the course of his 29 defensive snaps that jumped off the screen. Rowe played physical, he played chippy and he played effective. For a defender who entered 2020 as a full-time strong safety for the first time, the confidence appears to be blooming for Rowe thus far in the preseason.

It would appear as though all those reps at practice against top-5 pick Kyle Pitts came in handy for Rowe this past week. If Rowe plays like this all year, opposing tight ends will find success hard to come by; but the running lanes will also be tighter with Rowe fitting them up.

Jaelan Phillips caught a rough break for his first preseason game

Let’s be clear: Phillips didn’t play poorly. At all. As a matter of fact, the 1st-round pick showcased a great ability to flatten against the run or trigger to attack when left unblocked by design and close down space.

But Phillips played 27 defensive snaps — the 7th most of any Dolphins defender. And the high-profile pass rusher was able to rush the passer just five times.

Phillips deserves kudos for showcasing his athleticism and he did well to defend the run. But Phillips wasn’t drafted as high as he was to play the run; which made his debut just a bit anti-climatic with only five pass rush reps in so many snaps.

Cre’Von LeBlanc making a strong case to make the roster

LeBlanc was a late addition to the Dolphins’ roster this summer but he’s been making the most of his opportunities. For the second consecutive week, LeBlanc was a positive influence. He forced a fumble and logged three tackles on the night against Atlanta across 38 snaps.

The race to make the roster as a defensive back in Miami is a crowded one. But if LeBlanc makes more plays against Cincinnati, the Dolphins may have to embrace keeping him in the picture as one of their depth pieces on the back end.

Comments / 0

