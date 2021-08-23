Cancel
New York Jets Flight Connections 8/23/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Since Carl Lawson’s injury late last week, reports have come out that the Jets are now looking for added help at the edge rusher position. Speculation has included a trade for Chandler Jones or intrigue on some players who are still available in free agency. I think the team should primarily focus on free agents. I don’t think it’s necessary to to give up a draft pick in a year that should be viewed as a growing period. The team isn’t in win-now mode. Unless the trade prospect is a player who’s young with plenty of potential, it doesn’t seem worth giving up draft capital to me. We’ll see if Joe Douglas feels the same, and the route he chooses to go. With that, here are your links to the team today.

NFLUSA Today

Robert Saleh no stranger to losing top pass rushers

Robert Saleh’s creativity in the face of adversity will be put to the test early this season after the Jets placed Carl Lawson on season-ending injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. Lawson’s injury will undoubtedly change how Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich format their defense. The team planned on...
NFLganggreennation.com

Podcast: Jets Lose Carl Lawson for the Season

Thursday was a devastating day for the Jets franchise. The team lost edge rusher Carl Lawson for the season with an Achilles injury. This is a significant loss for the Jets. The team gave him a big contract in free agency to be the top pass rusher on the roster. Furthermore, the Jets built their defense around the line. The hope seems to be the pass rush would protect an inexperienced group of cornerbacks.
NFLganggreennation.com

Lawson a Huge Loss, But Injury Offers a Chance for Others to Step Up

The Jets signed Carl Lawson to a 3 year $45 million contract to finally solve their lack of pass-rush, an unsolvable problem since the days of John Abraham. Unfortunately for the Jets they'll need to wait one more year to find out if they've managed to finally solve that conundrum.
NFLganggreennation.com

Report: Jets Looking to Trade for a Pass Rusher to Replace Carl Lawson

The Jets lost their top pass rusher, Carl Lawson to a season ending injury a few days ago. This was a devastating loss for the team. I personally felt like Lawson would be the defensive player most difficult to replace. There just doesn’t seem to be anybody good enough on the roster to fill the role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solved their issue at tight end this week when they signed Luke Willson. However, he announced his retirement shortly after signing a deal with the team. “After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Wilson wrote....
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Which secondary is the greatest in 49ers history?

780 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks" are reuniting, to help raise money for the Golden Heart Fund, which assists former San Francisco 49ers players in need. Hicks, along with Ronnie Lott, Carlton Williamson and Eric Wright, are considered the greatest secondary in 49ers history. Hicks was a veteran safety in 1981, when the 49ers drafted three rookies to start in the secondary with him. He played in four Pro Bowls.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders trade for linebacker Denzel Perryman

Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the team was looking outside of the organization to help their injury-depleted linebacker crew. Four hours later, the team swung a trade for linebacker Denzel Perryman with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is pending a passed physical for Perryman, who has...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga has opportunity to be the steal of the draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. With the anticipation and hype of when rookie quarterback Trey Lance will start in a regular-season game, the San Francisco 49ers may have found a draft gem with rookie Talanoa Hufanga. The safety has a chance to take the starting strong safety spot, could be the steal of the draft, and may become a star.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

A list of 49ers players who did not practice on Friday

WR Jalen Hurd (knee) DT Javon Kinlaw (shoulder) CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) RB Elijah Wilson (adductor) S Tavon Wilson (maintenance day) Al-Shaair is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury, per KNBR. Williams left practice on Monday with a knee injury and had a procedure this week to deal with the...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets 23, Packers 14: Zach’s What I’m Talkin’ About!

It was just the second preseason game. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense were going up against mostly Green Bay Packers backups. It doesn’t mean a thing. Repeat, it doesn’t mean a thing. But lord almighty, that was fun to watch. Wilson and the Jets offense torched the Packers to the tune of 9 for 11 passing, 128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 17 points in the kind of first half explosion Jets fans have been starved for for years. Green Bay Packers fans will rightfully point out the Jets were facing backups, but Jets fans won’t care. For one half of outstanding football, the Jets looked like they finally have a quarterback, and it was glorious. No doubt trying times lie ahead for the Jets rookie. Nobody emerges from their rookie season unscathed. There will be times when defenses show him looks he hasn’t seen before. There will be turnovers and bad decisions and games where he struggles. But for now, let’s just bask in a rookie quarterback who looks unequivocally like he belongs out there. Poised, calm, accurate, making good decisions: my goodness, is this really a Jets quarterback? Time will tell if this guy works out over the long run, but for now it sure is fun watching the earliest moments unfold.

