New York Jets Flight Connections 8/23/21
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Since Carl Lawson’s injury late last week, reports have come out that the Jets are now looking for added help at the edge rusher position. Speculation has included a trade for Chandler Jones or intrigue on some players who are still available in free agency. I think the team should primarily focus on free agents. I don’t think it’s necessary to to give up a draft pick in a year that should be viewed as a growing period. The team isn’t in win-now mode. Unless the trade prospect is a player who’s young with plenty of potential, it doesn’t seem worth giving up draft capital to me. We’ll see if Joe Douglas feels the same, and the route he chooses to go. With that, here are your links to the team today.www.ganggreennation.com
