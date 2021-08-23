Brian Flores undecided on Dolphins approach to last preseason contest
If the Miami Dolphins ultimately decided to shelve their starters for the team’s third and final preseason contest of the summer next weekend, would you really blame them? Miami has been battling some minor bumps and bruises at key positions and is coming off the heels of a dominating 37-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. The team could very easily parlay that strong performance into an extended rest period to ensure the team has fresh legs for when they clash with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the regular season and provide themselves with the chance to get healthy along the way.dolphinswire.usatoday.com
