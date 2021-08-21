More Preseason All-America Honors For Kyle Hamilton, Other Irish Players
The preseason All-America team reveals roll on. Notre Dame players continue to dot them. ESPN and The Athletic released their 2021 preseason All-America lists earlier this week, and both included Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton on their first-team defense. Hamilton, a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was Notre Dame’s leading tackler in 2020. He made 63 stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, broke up six passes and grabbed one interception.notredame.rivals.com
