More Preseason All-America Honors For Kyle Hamilton, Other Irish Players

In what is expected to be a very defense-focused 2022 NFL Draft, no prospect is as unique as Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton is listed as a safety, but lines up everywhere for the Fighting Irish. He and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were the two stars of the 2020 Notre Dame defense that was one of the best in college football. With the rare combination of size, speed, and IQ, Hamilton figures to be a plug-and-play defender as a rookie. Hamilton’s versatility should make him a top-ten lock and he has the chance to be the rare safety drafted in the top-five.