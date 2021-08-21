Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

More Preseason All-America Honors For Kyle Hamilton, Other Irish Players

By Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Scarlet Nation
 8 days ago

The preseason All-America team reveals roll on. Notre Dame players continue to dot them. ESPN and The Athletic released their 2021 preseason All-America lists earlier this week, and both included Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton on their first-team defense. Hamilton, a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was Notre Dame’s leading tackler in 2020. He made 63 stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, broke up six passes and grabbed one interception.

notredame.rivals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#College Football#Espn#American Football#Irish#Espn#The Athletic#Notre Dame#Ap#All American#The Thundering Herd#Blue Gold Illustrated#Blue Gold#Apple Podcasts#Bginews#Tbhorka#Toddburlage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWNDU

Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ignores NFL Draft buzz

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The college football season is quickly approaching. There are less than three weeks away from Week 1. The start of the season will likely mark the beginning of the end for Irish safety Kyle Hamilton. The Irish captain is one of the best players in...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Talent galore: The On3 preseason All-America defense

We unveiled the On3 Preseason All-America offense on Saturday, and today it’s the Preseason All-America defense. The Big 12 led the way with four offensive selections; the SEC leads the way with four defensive selections. Also worth noting: Eight of the players on the defensive squad are from the 2019 and ’20 recruiting classes.
NFLPosted by
Weekly Spiral

Kyle Hamilton Scouting Report: The Unicorn

In what is expected to be a very defense-focused 2022 NFL Draft, no prospect is as unique as Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton is listed as a safety, but lines up everywhere for the Fighting Irish. He and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were the two stars of the 2020 Notre Dame defense that was one of the best in college football. With the rare combination of size, speed, and IQ, Hamilton figures to be a plug-and-play defender as a rookie. Hamilton’s versatility should make him a top-ten lock and he has the chance to be the rare safety drafted in the top-five.
NFLSkySports

Spencer Rattler to Kyle Hamilton: 2022 NFL Draft prospects to follow as college football returns

College football is finally back, which gives us an excuse to cast our eye over some of the top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The storylines are plentiful. DJ Uiagalelei steps in to replace Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's starter, Jimbo Fisher leads out a talent-rich Texas A&M outfit, Lincoln Riley looks to continue his dynasty under center, the Big 12 faces pressure as it prepares for life without Texas and Oklahoma, COVID disruptions are limited, and players both rightly and finally reap the benefits of the recently-approved NIL legislation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Brian Kelly Might’ve Broken Some Big News At Notre Dame

Earlier this week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made a comment that has Fighting Irish fans buzzing. He spoke to a panel of Steph Curry, Dell Curry, Vince Carter, Jimmy Rollins, Justin Tuck, CC Sabathia and Kyle Rudolph. During the conversation about race, Kelly said the team’s current defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, would be “the” next head coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy