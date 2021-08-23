Giants news, 8/23: Preseason Game 2 reaction, more
2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday’s doubleheader - NFL.com. Coughlin making his case. A season ago, Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin got a pair of starts in 14 games’ worth of action after New York drafted him in the seventh round. He’s making a case for more playing time this preseason and has done so by providing a pass-rushing punch up the gut. With a sack on Sunday of Browns quarterback Case Keenum, Coughlin has one in each of the Giants’ preseason games so far. He’s also had four tackles in each game. Still developing, Coughlin could become a valuable contributor for Big Blue on special teams and defense.www.bigblueview.com
