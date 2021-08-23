Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants news, 8/23: Preseason Game 2 reaction, more

By Jeremy Portnoy
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday’s doubleheader - NFL.com. Coughlin making his case. A season ago, Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin got a pair of starts in 14 games’ worth of action after New York drafted him in the seventh round. He’s making a case for more playing time this preseason and has done so by providing a pass-rushing punch up the gut. With a sack on Sunday of Browns quarterback Case Keenum﻿, Coughlin has one in each of the Giants’ preseason games so far. He’s also had four tackles in each game. Still developing, Coughlin could become a valuable contributor for Big Blue on special teams and defense.

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Ryan Santoso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Preseason Games#American Football#New York Giants#Browns#Cbs Sports#Nyg#Espn#Bbv#Apple Podcasts#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLNew York Post

Giants-Browns practice ends in heated fist fight

BEREA, Ohio — There were only a few more team periods remaining Friday afternoon, but Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski had seen enough. It was a hot day and the Giants and Browns were getting friskier and friskier, so the head coaches halted the joint practice and got their respective teams in separate large group huddles.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it. Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy